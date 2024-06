Happy Tuesday! The heat wave continues on for the rest of the week with highs reaching the low/mid 90s. This evening, a few showers and storms could pop up, but if you see any rain, it won't last too long. We wake up on Wednesday in the low 70s and reach the low 90s again in the afternoon. There will be a bit more sunshine out there as well. A strong upper ridge breaks down over the weekend bringing in some showers as well as some cooler weather!

Stay cool and hydrated!