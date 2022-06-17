Take advantage of the great weekend

Watch
After a dry and historically hot week, the work week wrapped up with strong storms today. A complex of storms barreled through the state earlier today bringing with it some very strong winds up to 50 mph. Trees have been reported down so be careful this evening driving. After the action, temperatures remain warm now, but will be dropping soon. Lows tonight will rest around 60 degrees giving the AC a break.

The weekend ahead looks fabulous as we will see a much-needed reprieve from the heat. High temperatures will only hit the mid/upper 70s on Saturday complete with low humidity and a northerly breeze...basically making the day perfect. Sunday will warm just a touch more, but stay very comfortable. Take advantage of the cooler weekend because Monday starts the hot trend once again and we may need to brace ourselves for even higher heat by midweek with highs in the mid to upper 90s! We will still see a lot of sunshine and very few chances for rain.

