Happy Saturday! Partly cloudy skies throughout your afternoon are expected with the small chance for an isolated shower or storm in our southeastern counties. Sunshine will peak through in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Sunday will be sunnier and warmer, and our highs continue to get warmer for the start of your work week, getting close to the mid 80s! We stay dry until the middle of the week when rain and storm chances move back into the forecast.

Have a great day!