Temperatures drop for 2025

Happy 2025! The New Year brought in some chilly weather! The clouds stick around this evening with temperatures falling to the 20s overnight and into tomorrow. We stay dry on Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 30s, but a light snow chance moves in late Thursday night and into Friday morning. It won't be a ton of accumulation but a light dusting will be possible. This weekend, a lot more snow will be possible. We are tracking the possibility of a winter storm Sunday into Monday. This system could bring a mix of precipitation with large snow totals. We will continue to track this through the week.

Have a great evening!