Temperatures hover normal for a while

The remainder of our work week will be similar to what has already passed by. The warm, muggy air mass remains in place at least for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will actually be hovering right around normal for the next few days with a slight bump in heat this weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will dip just a bit on Friday, but there is still a 20% or so chance that you will see a shower at your house tomorrow. Rain and thunder chances will, once again, increase a bit more for Saturday and Sunday. The mugginess will keep us feeling uncomfortable, but not overly oppressive. As of now, the start of next work week does look slightly less unsettled but still hot.