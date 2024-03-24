Temperatures ramp up for start of week

Happy Sunday! We are starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s! Clear skies continue throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 50s/low 60s in southern counties. It will be a little breezy this afternoon as winds shift in from the south. Temperatures drop the low 40s overnight, and climb to the upper 60s on Monday afternoon! The warm up ends there, as a cold front approaches Monday night bringing in some storm chances overnight into Tuesday morning.

Have a great day!