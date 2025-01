Happy Sunday! The sunshine returns and so do above freezing temperatures! We enjoy mid/upper 30s this afternoon, which will help melt a bit of our snow and ice. Late tonight, another cold front sweeps through bringing in some clouds tomorrow morning and a few light flurries. Our temperatures will drop once again to the low/mid 20s by the middle of the work week. We remain mostly quiet for a few days, but by the end of the week we warm to the low 40s with rain chances in store!

Have a great day!