Temperatures warm this week

Our very wintry weekend is winding down and we're looking ahead to a new work week where things seem to shape. Temperatures tonight will still be frigid, in the low single digits with clear skies, but winds will calm down some so wind chills won't be as brutal for Monday morning. The Cold Weather Advisory remains in place until 10 am. Temperatures likely won't make it to freezing on Monday, but beyond that we're back in the 40s and 50s! Dry and quiet weather will also come with the warm-up. Precipitation chances are next to zero until Thursday when another low pressure will slide through bringing us rain with wind this go 'round. Believe it or not, but winter officially arrives on Sunday and we will likely be having above-normal temperatures. Christmas Day might even be well above-normal.