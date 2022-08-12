Temperatures stay on the lower side

The weekend is upon us and we are still in a very nice weather pattern. Temperatures have been in the upper 70s today and will drop off to the cool mid 50s overnight! This will give the AC a break for sure. Heading into the weekend, we will see some more great weather at least for Saturday as high pressure remains in the Ohio Valley keeping us dry and humidity low. Plenty of sunshine will linger Saturday with a slight increase in cloud cover by late evening as a small chance for rain showers rolls in.

Sunday will be the wetter of the two days, however, not everyone will see rain even on Sunday. Showers or storms will remain spotty through morning and the afternoon before fading again. Then we keep to the low side for rain chances Monday through midweek. The high temperature trend will hang out in the low 80s with a couple of days inching back up to the mid 80s especially late in the work week, but still below normal.