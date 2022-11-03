Terrific and warm Friday

The sunshine finally made its presence known here in the Bluegrass today and we are in for more of this great weather tomorrow. Friday will begin mild and is looking fully dry with high temperatures nearing record territory. The record high for November 4th is 78 degrees and we are forecasting a high of 76. Whether we break the record or not, the Ohio Valley will be running 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal Friday!

Saturday will start nice, but a cold front will send clouds in first then a good shot at rain mainly later in the evening. Though we still need rain, hopefully it will hold off until after the races at Keeneland. The better chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms will exist in western KY. Sunday will hold a few more showers early in the day from the same front. Next week looks generally dry again with still well above seasonable temperatures...keeping in the 70s until late week.