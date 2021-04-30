Terrific Derby Weekend Weather

Yesterday's cold front kept us under a gray sky with plenty of rain, but today the weather has been nearly perfect. Aside from the wind, we've seen a beautiful Friday not only here in Lexington, but also over in Louisville where Oaks and Derby are happening. While we are anticipating another wonderful day tomorrow, we must make it through another chilly night ahead. Skies remain clear, winds will calm down and temperatures will bottom in the upper 30s. That could mean areas of frost across the state, therefore we are under a Frost Advisory until 9 am Saturday. Once we get past the cool morning, the sunshine returns and we'll keep the low 70s for highs in the afternoon.

By Sunday, another low pressure system will near and as that happens the clouds will thicken up and rain won't be far away. The start of next work week and first few days of May will be a bit more active as rain and thunderstorm chances return. Each day will hold at least a small chance for rain, but the height of the action will likely be Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 70s. A brief cool-down will head our way by late week/next weekend.