Terrific weather for Easter weekend

As we finish up our work week leading into a holiday weekend, we still have plenty of clouds around showers in the southeast. The moisture line will slowly push out of the state overnight and by Saturday morning we should be dry. Easter weekend looks much better as a nearby high pressure will glide in and bring us more sunshine especially by late Saturday. Tomorrow will also still be on the cool side with high temperatures only around 60 degrees along with an easterly breeze 10-20 mph.

Easter Sunday will be a much better-looking and feeling day as we welcome full sunshine back to the Bluegrass...perfect for the spring holiday. For those of you wanting to go to sunrise services, it will be chilly, but dry. Later in the day we'll warm to the mid 60s. The warmth grows more as we transition into a new work week. The high temperature trend will gain a few degrees every day topping out in the upper 70s by mid to late week. Even mid April looks warmer than normal. And we are likely dry until late next week.