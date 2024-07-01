The 90s are back for Tuesday

If you haven't gotten to enjoy the wonderful weather today, you still have a few more hours as temperatures eventually fall off into the 50s again overnight. Tuesday gets the heat and humidity cranking as we move toward the holiday. Tuesday will keep dry and most of Wednesday, too, but rain and thunderstorm chances will return late Wednesday. At this time, it is looking like an active start to the 4th of July (Thursday), but looking drier for the afternoon/evening time frame. There is a possibility of a stray thunderstorm around even for fireworks time. The temperature trend will be slightly cooler starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend.