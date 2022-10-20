The drought is expanding

The latest drought monitor shows an expansion of the very dry conditions of the Commonwealth and even extreme cases of drought for much of the Midwest. Our rain chances will stay away at least through the end of the week and weekend, but we do have a chance for rain coming mid next week. Until then, we can set our sights toward sunny skies and warmer air coming in this weekend.

The temperature trend (both high and low) has been below normal and downright cold for a few days, but the weather pendulum will be swinging the other direction very soon. Friday's highs will feel much better in the upper 60s/70 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will feel very warm with most places hitting the mid 70s and some seeing the upper 70s. The strong southwesterly flow will make it feel more like September again as we move into the last stretch of October. A front may bring some rain showers Tuesday through Friday next week.