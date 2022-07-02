The heat continues through the holiday

Several of us throughout Kentucky have picked up some nice dousing showers as a few thunderstorms have trickled in with a cold front. The front will stall out so we still have a shot at picking up more rain not only tonight but into Sunday as well. The severe threat will fade this evening and tonight, but rain could still be very heavy and a few stronger wind gusts are possible. High temperatures today reached the low 90s again and we'll likely see the upper 80s with a slight dip in humidity tomorrow.

The heat and humidity will linger through the 4th as temperatures hit the low/mid 90s yet again and stay there until late week. The good news is that we also have DAILY thunderstorm and rain chances through the 8 day forecast! If you don't see rain today, you will likely at some point in the next week.