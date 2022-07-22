The heat is upon us

What we've been forecasting for days now is upon us. Prepare for high heat and increasing humidity this coming weekend. Today will be very warm and the start of the climbing heat in the mid 90s, but the upper 90s and heat index values in the low 100s will arrive Saturday and continue Sunday. It is a dry weekend too with only a small chance of a shower in northern KY Saturday afternoon.

The huge dome of heat finally begins to break down as we begin a new work week. Monday through Friday holds decent chances for showers and thunderstorms with a few different systems coming in. The drought has backed off a little this week and it should do so more next week with the soaking rain chances. The best news may be that our high temperature trend will drop back down toward normal (mid/upper 80s) all through the week. Until then, do mind the heat and stay safe!