The heat looks to linger

Our next to last August weekend is underway and we've seen the heat step up to the 90s today. Many locations have hit the upper 80s at least and the humidity has kicked up a notch, too. Expect lows tonight in the mid 60s and highs back in the low 90s for Sunday. The rest of the weekend will be quiet with just the strong sun and heat so take the necessary precautions if out in the heat. Next week looks even hotter as we hit the mid 90s and keep there for a few days, but we will still be a long way from the record highs for this time of year. Very little in the way of rain is coming our way in the next 8 days. Next weekend, we might see the mid 80s return.