Happy Sunday! The heat is here and it is sticking around all week long. We climb to the low 90s this afternoon with lots of sunshine in store. Temperatures will continue to climb to the mid/upper 90s throughout the week, with the hottest days in the middle of the work week. There are no chances for rain this week either, meaning we have a hot and dry week ahead. Be safe and stay hydrated!

Be safe and have a great week!