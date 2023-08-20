Watch Now
The heat wave is here

Temperatures running well into the 90s all week
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 20, 2023
The second half of our weekend turned off much hotter than Saturday. Highs reached the low to mid 90s across the state today and that is only the start of the heat coming this week as the heat wave gets going. Strong sun and dry weather will send our daily temperatures into the mid and even upper 90s for much of this work and school week. You will need a plan to keep cool and safe this week especially if you have to work outdoors. The heat index value will be up to 100 degrees Monday and possibly as highs as 104 or 105 by Thursday. Rain chances remain next to zero this week until late week, and then it's only a small chance for showers. Next weekend will cool back down to the 80s, but this week will be a tough one. Stay aware of Heat Advisories and Warnings.

