The Hot Weekend Weather Remains

Our wonderful summer....actually spring weekend has been a great one so far and we aren't done with the nice weather just yet. Temperatures have gotten into the mid 80s across the Commonwealth today with even warmer air coming back tomorrow and the first two days of the work week. Tonight we will see plenty of clouds hang around eventually clearing out in time for more sunshine Sunday morning. All of tomorrow will be dry as the high pressure hangs on. This high that has brought us such great weather will begin to break down early in the week leading to more chances for rain later on. We are starting to get a bit dry, so continue to water those gardens and plants.

Monday and Tuesday will still be dry and will be the warmest days with Tuesday looking at numbers near or just over 90 degrees! Even though lakes and pool water may still be chilly, the weather is perfect for swimming. By Wednesday, we see our first shot at rain over Kentucky. It's not a big chance, but we'll see the chances climbing toward late week. Timing is not great because more unsettled weather will take over toward Memorial Day weekend as temperatures lower toward normal again. Highs will run in the lower 80s instead of the upper 80s for the weekend.