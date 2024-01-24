The rain continues

Our midweek stretch is a very gloomy one with not only soaking rain, but the possibility of flooding across the Commonwealth. We have seen already 1 inch of rain in Lexington and could pick up another inch or so before it's all said and done. Southeastern KY could see more than that. Overall, we are still on pace to see 1 to 3 inches total when the rain ends Thursday night. At least everything stays as liquid with no chance for freezing during the days or nights. Once we get to Friday, we do dry out for about one day and we might even see a bit of sun, but temperatures will turn a bit cooler. The weekend also looks active with more showers, some snow/mix a possibility along with the return of the 40s. Late January/early February still looks warmer than normal.