The rain is moving out!

What a wild weather ride we've been on in the last 4 days with multiple rounds of severe storms and flooding rains and now we are winding everything down. You will still need the umbrella around all day as the rain becomes more light and scattered, but still around. We could pick up another quarter to half an inch or so today before we really dry out tonight. The flood watch is still in place for many until 4 pm. The severe storm chance is near zero today, so we don't have to worry about that. As we move into the new work week, we'll see the cold front do its job and drop our temperatures. We will sit in the low 50s today and the mid 50s on Monday. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the week with another round of showers and maybe a few storms later in the week. Be aware of ongoing river flooding this week.