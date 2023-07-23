The return of the 90s

No, it's not the return of the 1990s decade, but we will have some blazing hot temperatures coming up this week! You will want to plan accordingly, especially if you have to work in these hot late July temperatures. We have only had 5 days at 90° or above so it's time we see a few more.

For Monday, we will slowly begin the warm-up with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. A stray thundershower is likely especially later in the evening toward nighttime as a wave of energy comes our way. We call this a "wave" because it is not a full-blown low pressure, but we could still see some action from it including heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Chances for heavy rain do remain pretty low, though (20-30%). Kentucky will have a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms for late Monday with low threats for torrential rain, wind and hail.

Once we get past this little blip, we get back to the strong sun and temperatures pressing quickly into the low/mid 90s all the way through the week and into next weekend. Mostly dry days are here from Wednesday until Saturday. That's when we see another round of showers and thunderstorms.