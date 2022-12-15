The start of the cold comes this weekend

After a couple of days with rain, we have dried out some today and will continue that trend moving into the upcoming weekend. Overall, Friday and the weekend days look dry, but a sprinkle or snow flurry could be flying around. Temperatures will only rise to around 40 degrees Friday then turn even colder Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid 30s. This is only a taste of what is to come.

A polar weather system will be on the move in the next few days. It will take a trek from Canada and head down to the U.S. as we move into the week leading up to Christmas. With very cold air looking like a good possibility, it begs the question: could we have some snow with it, and a couple of weather models are giving some snow just before Christmas. It is still too early to know how much.

The main issue will be the very cold air setting up. High temperatures will fall from the 30s into the 20s by next Friday and possible teens for Christmas Eve and Day.