The Summer Feel Returns

Two absolutely beautiful weather days have graced us this week and we'll keep the trend going at least one more day, but we won't see the dry air sticking around. Humidity will begin to climb as our high pressure slides east and pulls up some more moisture from the south. You'll notice the heat kicking up again as well as the two go hand in hand. Tonight, one more cool night is on tap before we jump back up into the mid 80s for highs Thursday afternoon. The dry weather will also come to an end as the moisture increases rain chances increase, too. Friday looks mostly dry other than a stray shower mainly west of I-65 and north of the Ohio River. Clouds will be on the increase, so we'll call it partly sunny again. By the weekend the scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return each day mainly in the heat of the day. Expect showers to linger into the start of next week as well as temperatures hang out in the low to mid 80s.