The Summer Feel Sticks Around

Temperatures remain well above normal
Posted at 4:43 AM, May 20, 2021
We got really close to breaking a record yesterday with the second latest 80 degree day in history at the Blue Grass Airport. We reached a high of 82 degrees and today we're looking at an even warmer day, but not by much. We will still remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun early then mostly sunny later in the day. The stretch of 80 degree days will continue for a bit longer as we finish up this work week and roll toward the weekend. Friday will remain dry, in fact, there just are very low chances for rain until mid next week and by then we will be needing the rain. If you have the garden planted now, you will need to give it some water over the next several days. At least if you have outdoor work that needs to be done in the dry, this is the time to do it. Next week we are looking at high temperatures heading up into the mid and even upper 80s for a few days! Record high temperatures will be in the low 90s so we could get close to those a couple of times. Be sure to remain hydrated while out and about as humidity levels will be on the slight rise too.

