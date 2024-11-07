The sunshine comes back for Friday

After a couple of gloomy, gray and rainy days, we can look forward to getting some sunshine and dry weather back to end our work week. Friday's high temperatures will be mild in the mid 60s. The start of the weekend looks nice and dry, too, before our next front comes in late Saturday. Rain chances will drastically increase for late weekend (Sunday) so Saturday for sure looks to be the better of the two days. Veterans Day will be mostly dry and sunny with temperatures in the low/mid 60s and we stay dry Tuesday as well. Our next weather maker will glide in midweek bringing the chance for rain back into the forecast along with a thunderstorm or two as temperatures creep up to the low 70s.