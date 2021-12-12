The warmth is coming back

The sunshine was so nice and very needed today after a very difficult early weekend. After another cold night, we will see the sunshine return again tomorrow kicking the work week off on a very nice note. Temperatures will even warm back up to the mid 50s again for the afternoon. The weather trend will stay mild and quiet all across the state for a couple of days at least and that will be a blessing for the clean-up efforts that will be taking place.

We return to above normal highs and stay there for a few days as we run up into the 50s through Tuesday then hit the mid 60s again Wednesday and Thursday. By the time we hit midweek, clouds and rain chances rear their heads again. Wednesday brings a small rain chance, around 20%, but the better chance for rain won't arrive until Thursday through Saturday. In the long term, leading up to Christmas, things still look mild making for a very low chance for snow.