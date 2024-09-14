The warmth returns this weekend

Our weekend is off and running and things are a bit more quiet than yesterday morning. Showers from Francine are still holding over in western KY, but we are dry for now. Rain chances are minimal this afternoon and evening, but there may be a shower around. Both today and tomorrow will be very warm again. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s and we just might hit the upper 80s again tomorrow. Much of next week looks dry and very warm.