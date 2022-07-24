Big weather changes after today

It has been an interesting past few days with this huge ridge of heat building over much of the US, but we have seen it weaken more and today will be our last hot day for a while. High temperatures reached the mid 90s yesterday and we will do it again today. The humidity is still there and it will feel muggy just not overly oppressive, thankfully. The fact that humidity levels haven't been off the chart is a very good thing, but we will likely feel as hot as 100° for a few hours this afternoon.

After this last hot day, we will return to a more unsettled weather pattern with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms coming starting tonight and first thing Monday. A cold front will glide into northern KY sending us a chance for rain or a storm overnight, but most of the action fires up in the heat of the day tomorrow afternoon. A marginal risk for severe storms will exist over much of our viewing area including central and southern KY. The main threats with any storms continue to be strong wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain. Keep the umbrella around all this week because the action doesn't stop. Each day will hold rain and thunderstorm chances with some potentially strong.

The good news is that temperatures will take a big swing toward the normal and even below normal side with highs running in the 80s every day. We may even get lucky and see a day or two in the 70s toward the weekend.