The weekend begins the dry stretch

This week was chock full of active weather mainly with a lot of rain. The grounds are soggy and some rivers and creeks are still under Flood Warnings, but we have dried out for the most part today. A few snow flurries have been fluttering around the Commonwealth and skies have remained gloomy, but the rain is done. Temperatures have been very chilly (low 30s) all day today as we have not had any sunshine to help us warm up. Overnight, we'll be cold again, lows in the mid 20s before we start to see a little warmth coming up for the weekend. Saturday may hold clouds again, but there should be the introduction of some sun at least in the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the low 40s.

A small system could graze our area, but likely stay in Tennessee Saturday night into Sunday morning. We should remain dry, but a very stray shower can't be ruled out if you live in southern KY. The rest of Sunday looks better with brighter skies and high temperatures back into the upper 40s. The final day of February will be nice and the warming trend continues for the first few days of the new month of March. Highs will get back into the 50s and maybe even the low 60s next week as we camp out in a nice, dry stretch!