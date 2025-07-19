The weekend continues on an active note

Our Saturday began on a fairly quiet note with temperatures well into the 80s along with high humidity, but the rain and storms kept away until this evening. Since then, we've seen times of torrential rain along with frequent lightning in thunderstorms. Several flood warnings are in place west of us especially near Louisville. As we move into Sunday, we will still see scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms, but the flooding threat will lower some. Still have a backup plan for any outdoor events. Monday will still hold times of rain and storms, but beyond that, we will finally calm down for mid and late week. As we dry out and see more sun, the temperatures will take back off up toward the low and mid 90s. The humidity levels will remain very high as well.