The weekend starts dry

Saturday gets sunny again
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 14:39:12-04

Our weekend will get underway very soon, and we have some very chilly temperatures on the horizon with some sky clearing tonight. Temperatures will dip to the upper 20s and low 30s making widespread frost a probability. We even have a Freeze Warning in effect until 10 am Saturday. Once we get past the freezing air, we will see full sunshine and that will help us to warm into the mid 50s through the afternoon. Enjoy the one dry day because we have another round of showers and even a couple of isolated thunderstorms likely on the day Sunday. Western KY will be under a marginal risk for severe storms while the eastern half of the state should just see general thunderstorms. Temperatures will begin to take off on Monday...reaching well into the upper 60s for eclipse day. Better chances for thunder and rain arrive by Tuesday and beyond next week with highs in the 70s.

