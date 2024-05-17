The weekend turns drier

Watch Now
Posted at 5:23 PM, May 17, 2024
After a very gray, gloomy and damp Friday, we are moving into the weekend with the hopes that we will start to dry out! Overnight, the showers will begin to taper off and we'll dry out into Saturday. We should get some sun with a few developing showers later in the afternoon particularly in southern KY. Once we get to Sunday, we're back to nice and dry weather with more sun and temperatures really begin to scoot up into the low and mid 80s.

Into the new work week we get the mid 80s making it feel quite like June! Dry days will continue until midweek when more shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up again. Those should last into late week and possibly linger into Memorial Day weekend.

