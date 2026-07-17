The weekend will still hold some heavy rain

It has been one hot and tropical day here in Kentucky and things look to remain very warm into the upcoming weekend. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity has ramped up a little this afternoon and we'll see that same kind of action for the rest of this evening and most of Saturday. Tomorrow is not an all-day rain, but some of those showers will be heavy. Any thunderstorm we have has the potential for dumping heavy rain plus holding isolated strong wind gusts. Temperatures will press into the upper 80s both weekend days. Sunday may hold a lingering shower early in the day before drying for the second part. Next week we have drier-looking days. The temperature trend is also slightly cooler (mid 80s). Late July is also trending slightly cooler than normal.