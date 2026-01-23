The winter storm begins Saturday

We are less than 24 hours from the start of the weekend winter storm. We have snow, sleet, freezing rain and bitterly cold air coming our way. The cold air starts with overnight lows in the single digits tonight. The precipitation will start midday-ish Saturday and last all the way through early Monday morning. Lexington will see heavy snow ( 8" to 12") with some sleet while it is still looking like more of an ice storm across much of southern KY along with a few inches of snow/sleet. Temperatures will remain below freezing the whole weekend except for far SE KY where they may warm up enough to see the precip. change over to freezing rain or just plain rain for a bit. Everyone gets back to the below freezing temperatures Sunday night. As the snow/sleet, etc. remains on the ground and couples with frigid temperatures, it will likely turn to a "winter concrete" like we saw early last January. The weather pattern will settle down some next week as we get some sunshine back but stay very cold.

The Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Saturday at 7 am and last until Monday 7 am. Remember that travel could be hazardous or near impossible throughout the weekend, especially where ice accrues. Power outages are also possible. Stay off the roads and at home if you can and stay weather aware.