This round of drought has ended

The drought monitor was updated this morning and it shows that our previous rains and snows have helped us and we are out of this round of seasonal drought. We are well into our late week, and we have caught a weather break today. Sunshine helped us begin our day, but clouds have taken over this afternoon. We will stay cloudy this evening and tonight as our next weather-maker begins to approach. Most of Friday is still dry, however a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will also be cooler...in the low 40s plus some wind lingering.

The weekend will bring some changes. Mostly this low pressure will bring rain, but there is a chance for some cold air and snow at the onset of the precipitation. Eventually, everything shifts to rain and this will persist into Sunday as well. Next week will hold at least a small opportunity for precipitation every day. There will be times of sunshine as temperatures keep closer to the normal range...most in upper 40s for most of the week and closing in on 50 degrees by next Thursday.