Warmer days ahead

Our weekend will be wrapping up with clear skies tonight and cooler air coming back in. Monday starts a new sunny work week. Nearly every day will bring sunshine, dry weather and pleasant temperatures. We are really needing rain, but just don't have many chances coming in the next 8 days. The temperature trend will be all over the place though. The low 70s will stick around for the first half of the week, then we jump to the mid/upper 70s by Thursday. A weak cold front will usher in cooler air (still low rain chances) on Thursday and that will send temps plunging to the low 60s for Friday. And we likely stay in the upper 50s and 60s through the weekend.