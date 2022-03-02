Three more nice days to enjoy

What a fantastic, nearly perfect weather day we've gotten to enjoy this Wednesday as sunshine was in full force sending our temperatures well into the upper 60s for most. Southern KY reached the low 70s. The record for Lexington this day, March 2nd, is 75 degrees, so we did not break that. We have more nice weather to come this week, but unfortunately a cold front is coming through the Ohio Valley tonight. This will be a mostly dry cold front for Kentucky minus the shot at an isolated shower in northern KY. Most of the rain will hold north into Ohio late this evening and tonight.

Cooler temperatures will set up for us on Thursday in the wake of the front. Look for highs nearly 20 degrees colder than today, but still right around normal which is 51 degrees. The end of the work week will stay dry and even into the start of the weekend. Saturday will bring us another surge of springtime warmth with highs pressing up to the low 70s! That will be the warmest we've been since Christmas Day believe it or not. Another round of rain and storms will slide through Sunday and carry into Monday as well. The rain will send high temperatures back down toward chilly/normal again for mid week next week.