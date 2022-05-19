Thunderstorm action underway

After a warm and humid day, we are already starting to see more showers and thunderstorms popping up in southern KY and a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have already fired up as well. Expect more of this activity as we roll on through the evening with the same parameters in place as yesterday. The timing will be a bit earlier this go round as compared to yesterday evening. The threats are the same as well. We are watching the potential for small hail along with torrential rain. High winds can be expected in thunderstorms, up to or in excess of 60 mph at times. As normal, the threat for a couple of brief tornadoes are also possible. Areas just west of Lexington especially over near I-65 are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 pm. This watch included Casey and Russell counties in our area and may be extended to cover more of central and southern KY as well as our whole viewing area is under a Slight Risk for severe storms. Flooding is a minor concern due to the fact that the same places hit with heavy rain yesterday could also see it again today. Be weather aware this evening and keep it tuned to LEX 18 for the latest.