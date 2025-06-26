Thunderstorm chances on the upswing

Showers with some heavy rain and thunderstorms have been firing up this evening, and even a few have been on the strong side. As we move into the final work day of the week, we'll see more of this same activity as the strong heat lingers one more day. Friday's highs will be in the low 90s again. The Heat Advisory will remain in place until Friday at 8 pm. The weekend is looking a little more active with more showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy so you might need a backup plan for any outdoor things you have going on. The temperature trend will fall off to the upper 80s and eventually the mid 80s for part of next week. As of now, the 4th of July looks hot, sunny and dry.