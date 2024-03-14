Watch Now
Thunderstorms inbound overnight

Some may be strong
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:49:26-04

After a very warm day with temperatures well into the upper 70s, we have another round of rain and storms coming in tonight. Plenty of rain is on the horizon plus the potential for a few strong thunderstorms with high winds. Lexington is under a marginal risk for severe weather while Cincinnati, Louisville and western KY is under a slight risk.

The main threat will be high to damaging winds with the chance for an isolated spin-up tornado. The timing will be between midnight and 4 am with lingering rain into eastern KY later in the night/early Friday morning. Since this is an overnight event, you will need a way to wake up should there be warnings issued.

Once we get past the nighttime, we will see a few rain showers lingering through part of Friday along with many clouds, but overall will be less active. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s before the cold front helps to cool us down more into the upcoming St. Patrick's Day weekend. Monday is looking to be very chilly with highs in the low 40s! We do warm back to the 60s later next week, though. Stay weather aware tonight!

