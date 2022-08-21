Thunderstorms likely through the day

Our Sunday is off to a mostly dry start with just a shower or two around, but the action will ramp up shortly after late morning and some could pack a punch. Many will start to see showers and storms firing up west and moving east toward midday and continue through the afternoon and part of the evening. A slight and marginal risk for severe storms will sit over our entire viewing area today and the main storm threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The potential for a tornado is very low. Rain totals could be between 0.5" all the way up to an isolated 1.5". Isolated flash flooding is a possibility.

Rain and storm action will wind down late this evening into tonight, then we'll see some wrap-around showers still available on Monday. After Monday, we return to a dry and sunny stretch again. We have also been running cooler than average for a week or so, but that will change soon, too. The temperature trend will rest in the low/mid 80s this weekend and early week, then steadily climb to the upper 80s by midweek proving that summer is not over yet.