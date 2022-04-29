Thunderstorms more likely on Sunday morning

The clouds are back today and it's no surprise as we've been talking about a more active weather pattern setting up across the Ohio Valley. We have a couple of light showers around today and this afternoon and evening may hold another light round, but no wash out by any means. Temperatures are also continuing to warm up! This weekend may not be as warm as last weekend, but still the mid 70s will be nice. We'll be dodging a few rounds of rain showers and right now, the timing looks to be early in the mornings both Saturday and Sunday as the low pressure moves closer and eventually moves through Kentucky late Sunday.

There will be some good times both days in the afternoon and evenings that will be dry with even some sun. So the weekend won't be all rain and there will be times for you to enjoy outdoors! Rain totals look to stay below three quarters of an inch for most. Next week still holds some active days with showers and thunderstorm chances every day all the way through Friday. Temperatures will rest in the 70s until late week when we only dip to the upper 60s for highs. So no big cool down in sight...as of now.