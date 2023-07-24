Thunderstorms possible Monday evening

After a warm and humid afternoon, some showers and storms could develop throughout our Monday evening, some even becoming severe. Parts of Central Kentucky are under a Slight/Marginal risk for severe weather tonight. Strong winds, hail and heavy rain will be possible with these systems. The rest of the week we will be getting warm! We are talking low 90s throughout the rest of the work week along with that humidity. We stay mostly dry after Tuesday with more rain chances for next weekend.

Have a wonderful and safe evening.