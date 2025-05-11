Thunderstorms return early week

After an absolutely beautiful Sunday, we have to gear up for more rain and thunderstorms early week until Wednesday or so. Temperatures were very warm today (low 80s), but we'll see those numbers falling again with the rain. Rain totals for tomorrow only will be between a quarter and half an inch. Expect to need the umbrella off and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, we could get some more sun in here, but the shower chances hang around all week. Another warm spell will move in late week as we head back up to the low/mid 80s through Friday.