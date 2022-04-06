Thunderstorms through the evening

A gloomy Wednesday is now leading to a chance for strong or even severe thunderstorms throughout the evening. A cold front is draping across Kentucky and will send not only rain showers our way, but some sun in southern KY and warmth could bring in some strong to damaging wind gusts within any thunderstorms. Rain totals should not be on the excessive side, though rain could be heavy at times. Totals only look to be between a tenth of an inch up to half an inch only in isolated spots. Once we are past the cold front, we will begin to dry out overnight and for most of Thursday, but the after-effects of the front means we get chillier for late week. Highs will run in the mid 50s for Thursday but down to the mid 40s both Friday and Saturday. That will mean a very cool start to the weekend with even a snow flake possible Saturday. Sunday will show more sun and temperatures back up to 60 degrees. Next week's forecast is warmer again, but still quite active.