Thunderstorms to finish the work week

The summer-like weather has ramped up a bit today due to high humidity. The heat and humidity have helped us see some heavy downpours today around the state but the action has been spotty and will end this evening. For the end of the work week, we still have the chance to see more showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain a good potential. Afternoon high temperatures should reach the upper 80s which is near normal for this part of August. At least the first half of the weekend will be unsettled with more storms, but Sunday will dry out and heat up more. Early next week will bring a brief quiet stretch.