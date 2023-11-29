Thursday is another dry, nice one

Yesterday was the coldest we've seen in a while, but today has been great with sun and not nearly as cold temperatures. We have been sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, but the wind is still an issue. Gusts have been up to 25 mph and we can expect the cold breezes to stick around tonight and tomorrow, too. One more fully dry day is ahead for tomorrow. Sunshine will be mixed with more clouds than today and we will keep the temperatures in the 50s. Many spots will get close to 60 degrees! A weather-maker will sweep in late Thursday night and into Friday. This will bring some more needed rain to us, but it is not looking like a lot of rain. A few leftover rain drops may continue into the weekend with above normal temps. Another big dip in temperatures is coming up into next week when we lower back into the 40s for highs.