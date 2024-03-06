Thursday is looking dry

It's been a pretty soggy past couple of days here in the Commonwealth and we are not done with the rain just yet. Thursday will be our one dry day for a bit. We will still hang onto a lot of clouds, but temperatures will remain mild...in the 60s. Friday will usher more soaking rain our way, plus the chance for a storm or two around. In the next 3 days, it is likely we pick up another inch or so of rain keeping the ground quite soggy into the weekend. The rain should wrap up on Saturday and the second half of the weekend will dry out. Though Sunday will be drier and sunnier, the cooler air will also return. The roller coaster temperature trend will resume next week.